Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

KFY stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

