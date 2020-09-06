Knowles (NYSE:KN) PT Raised to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 670.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Knowles by 18.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.