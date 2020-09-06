KeyCorp Weighs in on Saia Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Saia in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of SAIA opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $142.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Saia by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

