JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Overweight

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Tobacco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

IMBBY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

