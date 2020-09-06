Joint Ventures Market Cap Hits $23,459.41 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $23,459.41 and $1,086.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00115776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00222152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.01579270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00166053 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.