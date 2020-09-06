Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 175

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of JSG stock opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.43) on Thursday. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $484.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

