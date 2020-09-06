JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JW.A opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.71. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

