Jetcoin (JET) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $234,750.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,856.56 and $234,750.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.