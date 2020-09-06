Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.43.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASHTY stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $148.00.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

