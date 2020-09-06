JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of JD.Com worth $147,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. 21,436,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,173,042. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.