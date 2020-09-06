J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

JCOM stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

