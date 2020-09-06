IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. Wedbush reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $401.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.