iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,518,000.

IWP stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. 428,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

