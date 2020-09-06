iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Increased by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,279 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41.

