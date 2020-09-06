iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 764.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 85,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,998. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

