iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,250,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

