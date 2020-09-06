Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,144,025.12 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $1,144,025.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,346,836.48.

IRTC opened at $212.43 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after buying an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

