IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0090 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $43.24 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.05209480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050967 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

