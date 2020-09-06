Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

