Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $14.90 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $14.90 million and $307.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00117325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00217029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01597522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,894,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

