Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 896,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,590,000 after purchasing an additional 261,763 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.59.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $195.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,128 shares of company stock worth $13,092,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

