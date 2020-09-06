Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,098 shares during the period. SP Plus makes up 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of SP Plus worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 125,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. SP Plus Corp has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

