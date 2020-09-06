Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,208 shares during the quarter. Skechers USA accounts for 4.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Skechers USA worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.11. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

