Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Icon makes up about 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Icon by 1,771.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Icon by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Icon by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.00. 172,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,106. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

