Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,915 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Manchester United worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 210.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 119,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,328. Manchester United PLC has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $613.82 million, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 0.82.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Manchester United in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

