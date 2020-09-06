Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,935 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the period. Silicom comprises about 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Silicom worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILC. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicom in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Silicom stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.04. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

