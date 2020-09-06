Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Potlatchdeltic makes up about 2.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 433,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.97 and a beta of 1.37. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

