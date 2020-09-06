Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 453,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.