Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,184 Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE REG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 903,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

