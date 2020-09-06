Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,069 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 130,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $7,620,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,697,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,138,092 shares of company stock worth $410,094,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 900,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

