Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,553 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.01. 6,568,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.