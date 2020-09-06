Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 352,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,882,000.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.64. The company had a trading volume of 440,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.