Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $371,102.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

