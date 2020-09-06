Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

CTO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.47. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,113. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

