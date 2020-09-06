Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 542,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,065. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

