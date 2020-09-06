Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 2.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. 1,301,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,228. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.