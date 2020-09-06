Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 2.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CPRT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.49. 2,724,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
