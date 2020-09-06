Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 5,964 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $825,179.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,596. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.13. 2,429,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

