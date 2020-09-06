Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,361,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 28,895,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,918,275. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

