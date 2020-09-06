Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Insiders sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

