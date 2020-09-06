Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 1,337,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,124. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

