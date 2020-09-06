Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 44.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after buying an additional 1,587,293 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after buying an additional 839,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 685,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Amdocs stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

