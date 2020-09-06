Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 845,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,071,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

