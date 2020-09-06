Interzone 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,271.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.03440003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.88 or 0.02237974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00473678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00782432 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00050754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00559526 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

