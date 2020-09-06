Insights Network Market Capitalization Achieves $9.13 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Insights Network has a market cap of $9.13 million and $9,967.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,267,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

