Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,389,085.00 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

