Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,800.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,318,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,331,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.04 on Friday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

