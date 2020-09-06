Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 7,132 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,100.28.

Brian S. Peccarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total value of C$1,747,755.61.

TSE TRI traded down C$2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.67.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

