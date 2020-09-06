Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 17,744 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.50, for a total transaction of C$1,747,755.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at C$2,954.95.

Brian S. Peccarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$2.26 on Friday, hitting C$99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,304. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$97.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

