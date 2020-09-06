Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $165,049.60 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $165,049.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,568.75.

On Friday, July 24th, Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $45,560.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $107,563.75.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

